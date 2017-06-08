Polluted lakes affecting aquatic life

PANAJI: Saipem lake in Navelim, identified as the most polluted lake in the state with low levels of dissolved oxygen, is severely affecting aquatic life, says a water quality study carried out by the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB). The study was carried out on the state’s five major lakes, which face a serious threat from pollution and rapid development.

Dissolved oxygen (DO) is the amount of free oxygen found in water. The limit of DO is prescribed as 4 mg/l but very high or low levels of oxygen can be harmful to aquatic life and can also affect the quality of water.

The study has revealed that the dissolved oxygen level in the Saipem lake has depleted from 7.8 mg/l to nil while the faecal coliform was recorded at 54,000 MPN/100 ml in different seasons.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, levels of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) – the concentration of oxygen required for aquatic life – above 3 mg/l cannot sustain fish species. However, a study done between April and March by a scientific team of the GSPCB found that the BOD levels in the lake were between 8 and 23 milligrams per litre.

The scientists say the high pollution levels of the lake are due to heavy siltation, human activities and discharge of untreated domestic waste.

The Carambolim lake where one can witness a lot of species of migratory birds is also badly polluted due to sewage and garbage discharge from the surrounding areas. The dissolved oxygen level required for aquatic life to sustain was seen depleting in this water body. The DO levels were recorded between 3.4 mg/l and 1.4 mg/l, which are below the desirable limits of 4 mg/l. The highest reading of faecal coliform of 5,400 MPN/100 ml was recorded in November and the least of 130 MPN/100 ml was recorded in January.

Similarly, the water quality of Raia lake is also deteriorating and it could endanger aquatic life in the water body. The maximum amount of faecal coliform level recorded was 2,400-3,500 MPN/100 ml between October and December, while the lowest recorded figure of this parameter was 230 MPN/100 ml during summer season.

The BOD level in Curtorim lake exceeded five times the safe limit. The level exceeded twice during study period in April and December. The faecal coliform was recorded between 1,300 MPN/100 ml and 7,900 MPN/100 ml during winter.

In the Anjunem lake, the faecal coliform level depleted from 49 MPN/100 ml to nil between August and February. However, it exceeded again in March to 49 MPN/100 ml. The BOD and DO levels in the lake were found to be within the prescribed limit.