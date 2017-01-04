Polls will be referendum for BJP on MoI: Francis

NT NETWORK

Stating that the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the forthcoming state assembly election would be prepared around the theme, ‘Clean Green Goa, A Model State for India,’ Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza on Wednesday said that this election would be a referendum for the BJP on the Medium of Instruction (MoI) issue.

“We have fulfilled at least 75 per cent to 80 per cent assurances in our manifesto chalked out for the 2012 state assembly elections, including finding an amicable solution to the MoI issue,” he added, pointing out that majority of the people in Goa have agreed to the particular solution.

Welcoming the holding of the state assembly election in Goa on February 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India, D’Souza said that the BJP manifesto for the 2017 state assembly election would be prepared after taking into consideration the suggestions of the Goan people. “For example, some representative of the HelpAge suggested to me that the BJP government should do something for the old people in the state, which is an area of concern,” he maintained, informing that the BJP manifesto would promise clean environment, freedom from air pollution and pure ground water.

Speaking further, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government has already clarified to the people of Goa why it has not shut down the offshore casinos in the state. “The need of money for the state exchequer was the main reason to let these casinos continue operating,” he stated, adding that there would be three options before the BJP government, if it returns to power; that is allowing them to function, relocating them or shutting them down.

Replying to a question about the government not taking any action against those responsible for the multi-crore mining scam, D’Souza said that the priority before the government was restarting the mining activities in the state. “And then we have to give documentary evidence to prove the guilt of the guilty in the court of law,” the Deputy Chief Minister mentioned, stating that the government has done assessment and the loss caused to the state exchequer due to the mining scam, and roughly knows who are responsible. “However, the individual contribution (to the scam) is not known,” he admitted.

Answering another question, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the suggestions received for three talukas namely Sattari, Pernem and Canacona, as regards the state regional plan have been approved by the Town and Country Planning Board. “Meanwhile, a special committee is inspecting every suggestion and objection received for rest of the talukas, by physically visiting the sites, which is a tedious and laborious task,” he added, pointing out that self-correctness is also going on for the existing regional plan to eliminate all the anomalies in it.

Toning down the objections taken by Union Minister of State for AYUSH (independent charge) Shripad Naik to the entry of two Congressmen namely Mauvin Godinho and Pandurang Madkaikar in the BJP, D’Souza said that whatever issues were there have now been resolved.

Panaji MLA Sidharth Kunkalienkar, briefing the media said that the manifesto of the BJP would reflect the dreams of Goans. “We have created a Facebook page as well as an e-mail ID goa4bjp@gmail.com through which the people can send us suggestions for our manifesto by January 10,” he added.

In addition, consultations would be held with the professional groups, business community, small traders, farmers, teachers, students, fishermen, government employees, tourist traders, senior citizens and youth leaders. The consultations with the public will be held in Panaji, Margao, Mapusa, Vasco and Ponda, during the next week. Written suggestions could also be submitted to the BJP headquarters or state election office of the party in Panaji.