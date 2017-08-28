Polls in Goa becoming personality-centric

SOIRU VELIP | NT

PANAJI

Even though the opposition raised a hue and cry against Manohar Parrikar and Vishwajit Rane for alleged disrespect to the people’s mandate by forming government in March 2017 and joining Bharatiya Janata Party after resigning as Congress MLA respectively, both the leaders have won the by-elections held on August 23 comfortably.

There was talk of ‘political morality’ after the BJP formed the government under the leadership of Parrikar, who resigned as Defence Minister, with the support of Goa Forward and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party besides three Independent legislators and resignation of Vishwajit as Congress MLA before floor test in the state assembly. However, the results of the bypolls have proved that people stand with their leaders, irrespective of morality and other issues.

Chief Minister Parrikar, fondly known as ‘Bhai,’ has retained his bastion, the capital city of the state, with a comfortable margin of more than 4,800 votes and in Valpoi, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who is fondly called as ‘Baba’ by his supporters, became victorious with a record margin of over 10,000 votes.

Though the Congress had targeted Parrikar alleging his failure to resolve a number of issues pertaining to the capital city even after representing it for 23 years, the bypoll result is evident that people have full confidence in Parrikar.

The result of the bypoll to Valpoi assembly constituency has proved that the people want Vishwajit as their leader and that the party he represents does not matter.

Parrikar received 9,862 votes, which is 63.47 per cent of the total votes polled. Congress candidate Girish Chodankar polled 5,059 votes, which is 32.55 per cent. Parrikar won the bypoll with 4,803 votes.

Compared to the 2012 assembly election, Congress has retained its vote in Panaji, but Parrikar’s share of votes declined in this by-election as against 68 per cent in 2012. Even in 2015 Panaji bypoll, BJP’s Sidharth Kuncalienkar had secured 67 per cent votes.

The political move by Goa Forward party chief Vijai Sardesai of getting former MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate into his party just before the bypolls also proved favourable to Parrikar in improving the performance of BJP in the constituency, compared to the February 2017 assembly election. In the February election, BJP’s Sidharth Kuncalienkar received 7,924 votes and United Goans’ Monserrate had polled 6,855 votes in Panaji.

As per political observers, there are nearly 4,000 traditional Congress voters in Panaji and these votes have been retained by Chodankar. Besides, he managed to get an additional 1,000 votes. Parrikar got lead at 26 polling booths out of the 28, whereas Chodankar managed to get lead at only two booths – booth no 8 Massano De Amorim and booth no 26 Campal.

In Valpoi, with a record vote margin of 10,087, Vishwajit has become much stronger after joining BJP, as he received 70 per cent vote share in this bypoll. His highest lead was 8,405 votes in 2010 bypoll as the Congress candidate.

Interestingly, Vishwajit also took lead of 1,983 votes in the crucial Usgao-Ganje panchayat area on which the Congress was banking, as Ravi Naik had a strong hold in the locality when it was part of Ponda constituency. Vishwajit received 4,982 votes and Congress candidate Roy Naik polled 2,999 votes in the panchayat area, which has 16 polling booths. Vishwajit managed to take lead at 41 polling booths out of the 42 whereas Roy Naik could manage to take lead at only one booth with one vote at booth no 40 Kasailem (North Wing) in Usgao.