Polls in 15 wards of 11 VPs record 73.43% turnout

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A total of 73.43 per cent polling percentage was recorded on Saturday for the election to 15 wards of 11 village panchayats, which had encountered some issues as regards delimitation and reservation of wards.

Out of the 10623 eligible voters, 7801 cast their votes – 3703 were male voters and 4098 were female.

“No untoward incident was reported. The elections were largely peaceful,” said a senior official of the state election commission. The highest voting percentage of 94 per cent was reported in ward number 1 of the Curca-Bambolim-Talaulim VP, whereas the lowest polling percentage of 62 per cent was reported in ward number 8 of the Penha¬de Franca VP.

Now the focus has shifted to vote counting, which will take place at nine different locations in the state on Sunday.

As the SEC had kept the counting of votes polled other wards from these 11 panchayats on hold, the counting will now take place for a total of 99 wards. Sunday will be a day of reckoning for over 300 candidates.