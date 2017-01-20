Polling staff complain of inadequate facilities, drinking water, poor quality food

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Central election officials as well as those requisitioned from various state government departments for the forthcoming assembly elections to be held on February 4, are already complaining with non-availability of drinking water being their main grudge.

Policemen, vehicle drivers and others posted at various spots for election duty are suffering for want of water as many of them are working overtime in various departments, revealed sources.

However, joint electoral officer Narayan Navti said that since last 8 years he is in the Election Commission office adding, “Previously we used to supply food but officers used to complain as same food was allotted to all. Then we decided to give money as prescribed by the CEO office.”

He adds, “We make provision for drinking water in every booth. We give five-litre bottles and if one bottle is insufficient then provision for more is made for every booth. Of late we have improved all the facilities.”

He said, “Our job is to provide funds but each one has to consider their needs. When I was in Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam and Sri Lanka, we had to sacrifice a lot. Here in Goa despite of making provision, we are getting complaints. Only issue here is that we cannot make provision for cot and they have to sleep on the floor.”

On polling day, the booth-level officers have to get to work as early as 6 am for mock drill and at 7 am polling begins and there is no rest thereafter till everything is over, he informed.

He also revealed that provision of vehicles, accommodation, funds which also includes standard honorarium is prescribed by the commission. Another group of officials complain that despite directives from the Election Commission of India to maintain seniority, around 15 top officials (scientists) drawn from ICAR are made to work under junior officers.

President of Goa Government Employees Association John Nazareth said that at times people who are deployed on election duty do not get water, food or sometimes there is no toilet facility. There is no rest room facility especially for drivers on polling day, he added.

“We were forced to bring 400 vehicles from Maharashtra on contract as there was no taker for the tender from Goan vehicle owners,” he added.