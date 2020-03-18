Polling booths to be sanitised

Panaji/Margao : Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection, North district Collector R Menaka has advised the retuning officers to sanitise polling booths and other equipment ahead of Sunday’s Zilla Panchayat election.

The Collector has said that all the 641 polling stations in North district will be provided with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser for the use of voters before and after the voting process.

The Collector will also strictly follow the advisory of the State Election Commission regarding gathering of crowd at the time of counting of votes.

Goa, which has not yet reported any positive case of coronavirus, is holding the ZP elections on March 22 and the counting of votes will take place the next day.

The District Collector held a meeting with the returning officers on Wednesday and asked them to focus on cleanliness and hygiene at the polling stations on the election day. She also ordered that the distribution of election material to the polling officers be undertaken in batches a day prior to the election in order to avoid a crowd.

The Collector could not provide the expected voter turnout amid the coronavirus scare, as it has not been assessed yet.

Meanwhile, secretary of the SEC Melvyn Vaz issued instructions to the returning officers with regard to the precautionary measures to be adopted to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The instructions state that the officers should ensure that the polling stations are sanitised and mopping of the booths is undertaken with disinfectants. Instructions have also been given to make adequate facilities available at the booths for the voters to wash hands.