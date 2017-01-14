Poll tie-up: Digvijay to have last word on Tuesday

PANAJI: The Congress on Saturday said the suspense over forging alliance with likeminded political parties will end only on Tuesday, even as those desirous of the mahagathbandhan with the grand old party stated that their candidates will file nominations on Monday.

All-India Congress committee secretary Girish Chodankar told a press conference in Panaji that the AICC general secretary and Goa desk incharge Digvijay Singh would announce the details of alliance, if any, on Tuesday, January 17.

The Goa Forward Party and the Nationalist Congress Party, which have been keen on forging an alliance with the Congress, have announced that their candidates will file nominations on Monday, January 16.

Stating that the Congress is ready to contest all the 40 constituencies, Chodankar said, “Everyone is free, and we have not forced anyone to come along with us. However, our attempt will be to take everyone along. But if someone feels that they should go separately then we have no problem in that at all. We are ready in all 40 constituencies.”

He said the Congress would not compromise on the Velim constituency and stand by the candidature of Filip Neri Rodrigues.

“Velim is our strong seat where Filip, who is young and has a good image; he has stood by the party throughout. We are not willing to sacrifice his candidature at any cost,” Chodankar added.

The AICC secretary denied offering any seats to any of the parties, even as he ruled out ‘friendly fight’ in any constituency.

He said, “We don’t know from where this term has been taken because this is not a football match. There is nothing called a friendly fight. In elections all those contesting against you are your enemies and we will fight against all our enemies.” Chodankar said the proposals put forward by the parties aspiring for an alliance has been conveyed to the Congress high command and structure of an alliance, if any, will be announced by Digvijay Singh on Tuesday.

GFP president Prabhakar Timble stated that his party can guarantee emergence of five MLAs from Velim, Fatorda, Siolim, Saligao and Mapusa to form a non-BJP government in the state. He also said the party’s candidates will file the nomination papers on January 16, Opinion Poll Day, which the GFP considers auspicious.

NCP’s state president Jose Philip D’Souza too announced that their candidates will file nomination papers on Monday.

He has stated that the NCP is ready to contest 20 seats in the elections.