Poll panel identifies 13 booths as sensitive

Panaji: In the run-up to the March 22 Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday said that a total of 13 sensitive booths have been identified by the police department which includes six polling stations in North Goa and seven polling stations in South Goa.

“The police have so far identified 13 polling stations as sensitive. We have directed them to keep reviewing the situation on a day-to-day basis because anything may develop at any point in time and if the situation so warrants, the polling stations which today are non-sensitive may also become sensitive. A day-to-day basis review will be taken and security measures strengthened,” State Election Commissioner R K Srivastava said speaking to this daily.

He has already held two rounds of meetings with the police department officials and the District Collectors to review the law and order situation.

The Commissioner said that security will be heightened by the police department at all the identified polling stations to prevent any untoward incident on the day of election.

Srivastava said that the health department has clarified that there is no need to provide a mask for the polling staff, as it is not mandatory for healthy people as per the guidelines issued by the central government.

Meanwhile, the Commission has issued instructions to all the Returning Officers and the Assistant Returning Officer to take precautionary measures in respect of the coronavirus disease.

The SEC has asked the officers to ensure that all polling stations are sanitised and that mopping of the polling booths is undertaken with disinfectants like phenyl and other liquids. It has said that adequate provisions for washing hands at the polling booths should be made available.

The Commission has said that in case any person experiences discomfort with respect to health, then he/she may be referred to the medical team available at the disposal of the Returning Officers.

“Advise the polling teams to wash their hands frequently at regular intervals. Ensure sufficient water supply/storage at polling stations. On the counting day, the counting personnel are advised to wash their hands after every round,” read the instructions issued by SEC.