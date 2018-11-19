Politicians meet fasting RTI activist Ghate

PANAJI: RTI activist Rajan Ghate who began his hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Friday demanding Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar quits office and ensures smooth functioning of the government evoked tremendous response from politicians on Sunday.

Congress, Goa Suraksha Manch, Shiv Sena leaders and NGOs like Savera visited the Ghate at Azad Maidan on Sunday.

After meeting, Ghate, the Congress Curtorim MLA Aleixio Reginaldo Lourenco, urged the BJP to stop glorifying the ailing chief minister that he is signing files and documents when actually nothing is taking

place.

Reginaldo said despite Parrikar calling Congress, “chor’’ the Congress party has always been understanding about his medical condition. He said that there are videos being circulated on the social media that Parrikar had said that politicians should call it a day when they cannot function mentally and physically.

Reginaldo said that the Chief Minister should keep his words and resign. He said that RTI activist Ghate is doing something which elected representatives had failed to do.

He said that governance in the state has come to a standstill,’’ he added, “Even ministers within his government have started criticizing him”.

It’s high time that the Chief Minister should call it a day and resign honourably, he said.

Shiv Sena general secretary Milind Gawas met Ghate along with other office bearers and said that it was the Shiv Sena who held an agitation at the KTC bus stand and demanded the dissolution of the assembly.

He said that no files are moving and the government in the state has come to a standstill.

The Goa Suraksha Manch chief Subhash Velingkar also met Ghate to express his solidarity with him.