Policy soon to regularise  contractual workers     

PANAJI: The government will formulate a policy as regards regularisation of temporary status labourers, including non-muster roll staff, in the government service by October/ November 2017, and the same would be implemented from April 1, 2018.

Coming out with this information in the state legislative assembly, during the question hour on Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said the policy will try to give justice to all those workers who have been working in the government service on contract basis for five years and more.

“However, the government will also stop recruitment on contract basis at the same time, with the exception of stop-gap arrangements in case of government employees proceeding on leave,” he added.

Replying to a question raised by Curchorem MLA, Nilesh Cabral about temporary status labourers working in the forest department, Parrikar said that he doesn’t want to make the policy for solving the problem in piecemeal fashion, but wants to address the issue across the departments. “We will also take into consideration as to on which posts these contract workers were recruited,” he pointed out, maintaining that although some of the contractual workers were employed irregularly, the government nevertheless wants to provide relief to them through legal recourse.

Parrikar said that once the policy is drafted, he would hold a meeting of all MLAs so as take into consideration their suggestions.

The Chief Minister further stated that soon a circular would be issued making 7th Pay Commission applicable to all autonomous bodies such as various corporations, run by the government.

“Some of these autonomous bodies however may get lump sum amount,” he noted.