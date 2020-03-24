Police warning over defiance of lockdown

Panaji: The Goa police have warned that people violating the government orders on total lockdown and curfew will be arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have issued an advisory requesting the people to stay indoors.

If people venture out of their houses defying the lockdown then they can be stopped, questioned and sent back. Non-cooperation can lead to custody for violating government orders, said police officials.

Police said that those who are not obeying restrictions/orders issued in view of coronavirus and are endangering the life of others then they can be booked under Section 188 of the IPC for violation of the order promulgated by the government. They also can be booked under Section 269 for negligently doing any act known to be likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life, under Section 270 for malignantly doing any act known to be likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life and under Section 271 for knowingly disobeying any quarantine rule.