Police vow to pin down hooligans

North Goa SP Karthik Kashyap in an interview with Amresh Parab says that the police will take strongest action against hooligans even in a minor incident

Q: Lawrence Dias has been a known troublemaker who had been slapped with non-cognizable offences at the Old Goa police station, and he has FIRs registered against him at Porvorim, Panaji, Agacaim police stations including in the recent case of attack on tourists at Merces. Do you think that the Merces incident could have been averted had the police moved for his bail cancellation?

It was a spontaneous incident where two people first started the fight. Previously we through the district administration had initiated proceedings against him under the Code of Criminal Procedure for bond of good behaviour. Now we have moved for cancellation of bail of Dias in Panaji rape case, as well as bail of the other two accused in Porvorim robbery case. There were non-cognisable offences registered against him based on complaints filed by his neighbours owing to some dispute. There were also three FIRs, including in the Panaji rape case in which he was convicted. However, owing to some errors, the information on criminality of this person (Dias) was not maintained properly in the records of the Old Goa police station which in a way kept him away from the police radar. Regarding this, a preliminary inquiry is in process and those police personnel responsible for the lapses will be held accountable. There was lethargy by the police and ‘deem fit’ action will be taken. But in the coming days the issue pertaining to keeping the records will be solved, as under the ‘crime and criminal tracking network system’ project we have completed 84 per cent of digitisation of the records.

Q: What does the police do to keep a check on history-sheeters, bad characters or those who could be troublemakers?

The police in general maintain a list of history-sheeters and persons with bad characters who are potential troublemakers. Surveillance is maintained and regular checks on history-sheeters are carried out to know their source of livelihood, their present activities and details of their known associates. Regularly through the district administration bond of good behaviour is executed from persons having criminal background

Q: What problems do the police face while trying to deal with criminal elements?

Earlier there was alleged delay from the district administration while initiating proceedings against the criminals under the CrPC for executing bond of good behaviour. However, now there is better coordination between the police and the district administration and action is being taken. But the major problem that police personnel complain of is that they have to go through various forums like the State Police Complaints Authority, the Goa Human Rights Commission, which affects the morale of the police. If police call a history-sheeter or a criminal for inquiry then they (cops) face allegations. Even the police are now not going in for preventive arrests (under Section 151 of the CrPC) owing to such problems. There is also the issue pertaining to bail being granted liberally to repeat offenders.

Q: What are the measures the police take to deter ruffians from committing crime?

Various actions are taken under the CrPC, externment proceedings are initiated, regular checks are carried out by the police about ruffians’ activities, and police serve notices warning them.

Q: Post-Merces incident, are any specific or new measures being taken to deal with such hooligans?

All provisions under the law are being used. Certain coordination issues with the SDM are being sorted out at the level of SDPO, and between collector and SP coordination meetings are being held

Q: Have any specific instructions been issued to police stations in-charges on handling even a minor incident involving ruffians?

Police station in-charges have been instructed to take stern action against all ruffians. We will take strongest action permitted by law.

Q: It appears that people often don’t report against troublemakers probably due to fear of backlash or inaction by the authorities?

People do file complaints. However, if there is any such incident I personally assure them that they should come forward to complain against all such hooligans and not encourage them further by not complaining to the concerned authorities.

Q: Would you like to give any message or advice to the public?

Public must proactively inform the police about any minutest of aberration committed by hooligans. People should come forward, fearlessly and boldly complain against the hooligans.