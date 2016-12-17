Police to have cell to monitor social media

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa police will soon have a cell to monitor social media as well as use this platform to connect with the general public.

“Social media is a powerful tool. It has advantages as well as disadvantages. We are in the process of putting together a system in order to harness the potentials of social media,” Director General of Police Dr Muktesh Chander said.

Dr Chander said that social media is like one of the policing beat system.

“We would have separate cell to monitor social media and some police personnel will be provided the requisite training. It is like a beat and requires ‘patrolling’ just like a real and physical beat. We need to go there and see what is happening,” he said.

According to Dr Chander, criminals have realised the potentials of this powerful media.

“Criminals are using social media for sale of contraband items, organising terrorism, selection of targets and victims, social engineering, spreading malware, committing cyber frauds, defamation, intimidation, hacking and so on. We need to be alert,” he said.

While a social media cell is being set up, the district SPs and the sub-divisional police officers will have officials IDs on various social media platforms, such as a Twitter handle, a Facebook account where public can directly tweet or post messages pertaining to any issues.

The unique characteristic of the social media offers several opportunities to law enforcement agencies, and according to Dr Chander, if used judiciously it would prove beneficial.

“Social media is highly suitable for police to instantly connect with the public. It can be used for updating traffic alerts, diversions, road conditions, advisories, dispel rumours, tracing suspects and missing persons, community policing and so on,” Chander said adding that “they can also be useful in identification of criminals, their activities and locations”.

Dr Chander is a BE in electronics and communication, and holds PhD in Information security while cyber crime is his specialisation.