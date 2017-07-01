Police to crack down on wearers of shoddy helmets

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The drive on helmet wearing has borne fruit, as more and more two-wheeler riders are turning to wearing the protective headgear. But there has been an irritant – a lot of riders have been found wearing low-quality helmets. Taking serious note of this, the police have decided to start cracking down on those two-wheeler riders who wear shoddy headgears.

“It has been noticed that some riders especially those riding hired bikes are using protective headgears just for formality. The helmet has to be genuine and of good quality,” superintendent of police, traffic, Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

Mahla said that most of those who are found using low-quality helmet are tourists.

“It has been observed that rent-a-bike operators don’t provide good quality and genuine helmets to the riders,” Mahla emphasised.

Taking cognisance of this ‘lapse’ on the part of the operators, the traffic police have written to the transport directorate with a request to issue directions to the rent-a-bike operators to provide good quality helmets to the riders, and that failure to do so the department can initiate strict action against the operators.

Figures from the traffic police say that in 20l6, some 336 persons were killed in road accidents, of which 228 were motorcycle-born travellers – l86 were riders and 42 were pillion-riders. And 174 of them died due to head injuries.

“I feel that now around 70 per cent of the two-wheeler riders are wearing helmet due to awareness created, and also due the strict enforcement of helmet rule by the police. I would also request pillion-riders to wear a helmet. The helmet should be of good quality,” Mahla reiterated adding that “in the coming days, the riders who are found wearing low quality helmet will be penalised.”

Meanwhile, two traffic police constables have been suspended by Mahla as their conduct was said to be improper.