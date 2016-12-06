Police seize Rs 40 lakh in new currency from small-time businessman

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Crime Branch police has seized new currency notes worth over Rs 40 lakh from a small-time businessman in Ponda on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Karthik Kashyap confirmed the development. However, he refused to divulge any details pertaining to the case.

Sources said that the Crime Branch had information pertaining to the businessman in question. He was said to be involved in exchanging demonetised currency notes against the new currency notes of Rs 2,000 for a certain percentage of commission.

Based on the source information, the Crime Branch team conducted a raid on Monday evening and seized the new currency notes, which are said to be in the denomination of Rs 2,000. The total cash seized is Rs 40 lakh.

The case has been referred to the Income Tax department for necessary action, sources said.