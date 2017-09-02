Police seize cattle hide, bones in Betalbatim

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Colva police on Saturday seized seven crates of cattle hide, fat and bones from Nagvaddo in Betalbatim, responding to a complaint by the Animal Welfare Board on suspected illegal slaughtering.

The complaint was registered under CrPC Section 77/17 at 3 am on Saturday morning. Responding to the complaint, police sub-inspectors Anand Shirodkar, Rahul Naik and police constable Ajay Naik from the Colva police station conducted a raid at a shop that was selling meat.

Speaking about the raid, investigating officer Naik said they did not find any slaughtered animal, but found remains like cattle hide, bones and animal fat. “The owner of the shop where the remains were found said the meat had been procured from Margao two weeks back and it was sold by the time we conducted the raid, leaving only the remains,” said Naik.

Seven crates of mostly cattle hide was confiscated and inspected by a veterinarian. The Colva police have said they are in the process of recording statements and a charge sheet will be filed. The case has been registered under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 7 of the Goa Animal Prevention Act, 1995, Sections 3,5,8 (1) of the Cow Slaughter Act and Section 11(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Speaking to this daily, animal activist Hanuman Parab said the manner in which illegal slaughter of cattle is taking place in the state is appalling and called for stricter measures by the government.

“There have been cases both, in north and south Goa wherein butchers have said they are allowed to slaughter cattle but actually there is only one place in Goa for cattle slaughter and that is the Goa Meat Complex in Ponda. If animal slaughtering is taking place elsewhere in the state, the authorities including police and animal husbandry officials should investigate the matter,” he said.