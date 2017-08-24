Police seek evidence in Tonca scuffle

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Panaji police, which is inquiring the allegations of manhandling and outraging modesty as made by supporters of the Congress and the BJP, have written to the complainants asking them to provide evidence, if any, in support of their claims.

The police said that they have asked for video footage, if any, pertaining to the incident, or any other evidence in support of their claims.

The police are conducting an inquiry into two different complaints lodged by the Congress and BJP supporters against each other. Tense situation prevailed on Wednesday during the Panaji by-election as supporters of the Congress and the BJP scuffled with each other near a polling station at Tonca.

Supporters of both the political parties accused each other of manhandling and later filed complainants against each other at the Panaji police station.

Rohit Bras De Sa, an election agent of Congress candidate Girish Chodankar, filed a complaint at the Panaji police station over the scuffle. CCP corporator Sheetal Naik also filed a counter police complaint against Congress workers alleging outrage of modesty.

Meanwhile, Chodankar and De Sa on Thursday visited the office of the chief electoral officer asking the CEO to carry out a fair probe in the scuffle.

“We observed that there is no progress in the investigation. So we approached the CEO and demanded an action at level-playing field. The CEO office should work neutrally and probe the matter in free and fair manner,” Chodankar said while speaking to media persons in Panaji.

He said the CEO has assured him that he will speak to the concerned police officials and monitor the progress of the case filed by the Congress against the BJP workers.

Chodankar claimed that three Congress workers named in the BJP complaint were not present at the site when the scuffle took place.

Reacting to the charge of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar that there were attempts by the Congress to sabotage the by-poll, Chodankar said, “Entire Goa knows how the BJP misused the government machinery during the by-elections… looking at that our campaign was sincere and crystal clear.”