Police reach out to residents of St Cruz complex on security steps

Continuing with its outreach programme to bridge the gap between the police and the public, the Old Goa police on Saturday held a meeting with residents of a residential complex in St Cruz.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Chandan Choudhary, SDPO-Tiswadi Nelson Albuquerque, Old Goa police inspector Sudesh Velip and other police officials were present on the occasion.

“We are going to the public in order to talk to them about various security measures they can take, about tenant verification as well as servant verification, various helplines and also to introduce beat police sub inspector and police constables who are in the area, so that they can have ready reference and in case of any crisis or situation the people can directly contact the police personnel,” said Choudhary.

She informed that so far five such meetings have been held in the North Goa jurisdiction and the response of the public has been good.

“The idea is to bridge the gap between police and the public and with this idea we have tried to create a space where people can raise their concerns and grievances directly with us,” Choudhary stated.

Further she informed that, “If we call them to the police station many a times they are not very comfortable in sharing their views and opinions ….so we are going to their societies so that they feel free and comfortable”.

Choudhary said that this meeting was conducted on demand from the people in the society as majority of the residents are senior citizens.

During the meeting, residents were informed regarding the senior citizen helpline number 1090 and also regarding certain preventive measures which needs to be taken by the residents for their safety and

security.