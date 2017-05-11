Police officer Colaco cleared on charges of dereliction of duties

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa police department has given a clean chit to police officer Edwin Colaco in connection with the FIR registered against him way back in 2012.

According to sources, senior police officers during an inquiry in the matter found no evidence against Colaco as such the procedure to seek permission from the police department to prosecute the officer was dropped and the was case closed, with Colaco given a clean chit. The case was investigated by the Crime Branch.

It may be recalled that in 2012, the Verna police had caught one accused who had allegedly stolen material from an industrial unit however the FIR was not registered in connection with the case. The company officials had informed the police about the vehicle in which the stolen goods were being transported and subsequently the Verna police had intercepted the vehicle. The material along with the vehicle and the accused were brought to the Verna police station but PI Colaco (now DySP) reportedly did not register a FIR in the theft case.

The matter (not registering the FIR in a theft case) was brought to the notice of the senior police officials including DGP, who after visiting the police station confirmed the allegations were correct.

According to reports, Colaco was suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the case and Crime Branch police had registered FIR against him.