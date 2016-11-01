Police lapses come to light

PANAJI: There were severe lapses on the part of police in taking action against 15 villagers of Nirankal, Ponda involved in the razing of hutments belonging to members of monkey hunter tribe (Wanarmare community).

Investigation was delayed by three days due to busy schedule of police in view of BRICS Summit, a senior police official in Ponda police has revealed.

The hutments were allegedly razed on October 16 and investigation started only on October 19, he added.

The source further said that there has been no headway in the case as even after almost two weeks after start of police investigation, only the arrest and interrogation of Gopinath Gaonkar has been done. Gaonkar is presently out on bail. The official also said that since the matter relates to atrocities against Schedule Tribe community, a police officer not below the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police is authorised to conduct investigation as the case comes under purview of SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Following direction from the South Goa district magistrate, the police had registered a case on October 17 against fifteen villagers including five women under sections 143, 147, 452, 427, and 149 of IPC and 3 (1) (v) of SC &ST (Prevention and Attrocities) Act, 1989, but the order to get the case investigated by an officer not below the rank of a DySP was released only two days after the incident.

The order asking Dy SP rank official Sunita Sawant to investigate the matter was released on October 18, and subsequently on October 19, police conducted panchanama of the scene of offence and recorded the statements.

It has been learnt from sources that villagers on October 2 had warned the forest dwellers about forceful eviction if they do not give up the land within two weeks. NT