Police file FIR against 2 women, others

Panaji: Panaji police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against one Shreha Dhargalkar, Farida, Rahim Shaikh and others including staff of an offshore casino on various charges such as rioting, outraging modesty of a woman and also assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

The incident was reported along the DB Marg on Friday during a protest when the CCP was reportedly acting against certain illegalities.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by a woman official, informed police.

Referring to the complaint, the police said that accused persons with their common object allegedly formed an unlawful assembly and abused, obstructed the complainant and the officials of the CCP while they were performing their official duties. Further, the accused allegedly pushed and assaulted the complainant in public view thereby outraging her modesty and also threatened the complainant, police said.