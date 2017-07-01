Police, excise depts team up to keep a check on alcohol flow at Chorla Ghat

NT NETWORK

VALPOI

The police and the excise departments have upped the security to manage the crowd visiting tourist spots in Sattari taluka which is blessed with seasonal waterfalls.

As per the direction given by deputy collector, this drive has been initiated to keep a watch on unruly visitors at waterfalls located in various parts of Sattari.

It is observed that most of the domestic tourists prefer to visit forest spots in Sattari taluka especially like Chorla Ghat owing to its splendid greenery and waterfalls.

Valpoi police, in their joint operation with excise and forest departments, on Saturday, initiated patrolling in the area to prevent untoward instances wherein sometimes visitors get drunk and resort to unruly behaviour.

Liquor bottles were seized in large numbers from various locations, confirmed the police.

“We have stepped up security check and will not be allowing anyone to bring alcohol in order to ensure discipline among visitors on weekends,” said Valpoi police inspector, Pednekar. He further said that many youngsters drink and in an inebriated state get into brawls and arguments. “Those partying by the roadside at Chorla Ghat and along the waterfall sites in several parts of Sattari will have to act responsibly,” he added.

Police said that they will be doubling the manpower on weekends to prevent instances of unruly behaviour. Police will be working in collaboration with the excise and forest departments.

These departments will station their officials at every nook and corner of the Ghat section to ensure that domestic tourists do not create problems for themselves as well as for others around.

“We have strengthened security check at Chorla Ghat and Khotodem and will not be allowing anyone to bring alcohol which is the main cause of indiscipline at waterfalls,” said PI Pednekar, adding, the people should come to see the waterfall sites and enjoy the panoramic view without causing any problems.