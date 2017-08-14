Police-drug dealer nexus behind narcotics trade: Goa politicians

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which heads the government, as well as its coalition parties namely Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomatak Party, besides the opposition Congress, all unanimously alleged that the police-drug trader nexus is mainly responsible for the flourishing narcotics trade in Goa.

Maintaining that drug trade has become rampant in the north Goan beach belt, Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai on Monday accused the state police of being in connivance with the drug traders operating in Goa.

“Drug trade cannot work without involvement of police,” the leader of Goa Forward Party observed, charging that the drug trade is going on with the help of some corrupt police officers. He further added that the backbone of the drug mafia should be broken, maintaining that, “Our government would do it.”

Sardesai reiterated that without patronage from some corrupt police officials, the drug trade just cannot run smoothly in Goa.

Sharing the observation of Sardesai, Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar said that the death of two men hailing from Tamil Nadu, last weekend, due to suspected drug overdose at a party at the Vagator beach, is a matter of shame for the state government.

The two men were part of a group, which had arrived in the state for a vacation.

“It is high time the Chief Minister took stringent action against police in whose jurisdiction the drugs have been found,” demanded the Tourism Minister, who represents the MGP. “The PIs and PCs should be held responsible,” he observed, adding “We want drug-free Goa and drug-free tourism, as drugs bring a bad name to the state tourism.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Calangute Michael Lobo met Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar as regards the alarmingly growing narcotic trade menace in the coastal belt.

Later, speaking to the media, he stated that police are unable to deal with the drug menace and a special team under the Chief Minister, comprising of coastal MLAs as well as representatives of the village panchayats needs to be formed to tackle the menace. “This team should include the DGP, and the senior officials of the Anti Narcotics Cell as well as the Crime Branch, among others,” he added.

“Police are patronising drugs in the coastal belt,” Lobo alleged, observing that the Anjuna-Vagator belt has almost gone out of control (of the police).

The Calangute MLA also maintained that the progress made by the police in controlling the drug trade, the related arrests made by them, the amount of drugs seized and other such information should be released regularly, which will bring the drug trade in the state under control.

In response to the statement of Lobo, Congress leader and former Calangute MLA, Agnel Fernandes, addressing a press conference Monday noon challenged the present Calangute legislator to go public with the names of the police officers, who are in touch with criminal elements involved in the drug trade.

“Lobo should make the names of these police officers public, who are in touch with the drug traders,” stated Fernandes.

The former Calangute MLA further stated that one can see the drug peddlers openly selling drugs along the Candolim-Anjuna stretch. “Any tourism state has got its own ills. However, it is definitely not as rampant as in Goa,” he retorted.