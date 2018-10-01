Police complaint lodged over destruction of evidence

MAPUSA: Brother of Januz Gonsalves on Sunday filed a complaint with the Mapusa police over destruction of evidence.

The complaint has been filed against head of the department of forensic medicine Dr Edmundo Rodrigues, police surgeon Dr Pannag Kumar and GMC dean Dr Pradeep Naik.

It may be noted that the GMC had on Saturday ‘erroneously’ disposed of the body of Januz, a young man from Aldona, in place of an unclaimed corpse.

In his complaint lodged with the Mapusa police late Saturday night, brother of Januz, Miles Gonsalves, narrated the series of events that took place from the day his younger brother collapsed while playing football at the St Thomas Higher Secondary School ground in Aldona till Saturday when the family was informed that the deceased’s body has been ‘missing’ and was cremated ‘erroneously’.

In his complaint, Miles has sought legal action against Dr Edmundo Rodrigues, Dr Pannag Kumar and Dr Pradeep Naik for failing to perform their duty, act of disposing of the dead body and for destroying evidence.

When contacted, Mapusa police inspector Tushar Lotlikar confirmed that he has received a complaint with regard to Januz’s case. “His brother has lodged a complaint and the same will be forwarded to Agacaim police for further investigation,” said Lotlikar.

Two separate complaints have been already lodged with the Agacaim police over the serious lapses by the GMC staff.

The second complaint has been filed by the GMC dean wherein he has sought necessary action as per law and has named Dr Edmundo Rodrigues, junior technician Machindranath Jalmi and postmortem attendant Prakash Narvekar, who were allegedly involved in handing over the dead bodies to the CCP authorities without proper verification.