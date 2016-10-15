Police complaint filed against Mumbai film festival

MUMBAI: A complaint has been registered at Amboli police station against Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival with Star, where a Pakistani film will be screened later this month.

Prithvi Maske, who filed the complaint on Saturday, told IANS: “We have filed a complaint at Amboli police station against MAMI film festival which has plans to showcase a Pakistani film at the festival. Our intentions are very clear. We will protest against the festival if they showcase this film. We will be protesting outside Infinity Mall where the event is taking place.”

Maske is the president of Sangharsh Foundation, an NGO in Mumbai.

Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival with Star, which will begin from October 20, will showcase the 1959 Pakistani film titled “Jago Hua Savera”, directed by A J Kardar.

Over 180 films from 54 countries, including features, documentaries, short films are to be showcased at the festival.

After the September 18 terrorist attack at Uri army camp, ties between India and Pakistan have worsened. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had issued an ultimatum to Pakistani artistes to leave India and said the party would not let their movies release in India.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association passed a resolution banning Pakistanis from working in films being made in India as they were upset that many Pakistani artistes did not condemn the incident.

In retaliation, some Pakistani theatre chain owners banned the screening of Indian films.