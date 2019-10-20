Police Commemoration Day to be observed tomorrow

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The 61st Police Commemoration Day will be observed on October 21 with annual Police Commemoration Day Parade 2019 at the Goa Police Ground at Headquarters, Panaji.

Every year, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day in memory of CRPF personnel, who were ambushed killed by the Chinese in 1959.

Director General of Police, Pranab Nanda IPS will pay homage and read out the names of 292 police personnel in the country who laid down their lives in service in line of duty from September 1, 2018 to August 31, 2019 which will be followed by “reverse arms” in commemoration of the police martyrs.

After the commemoration parade, DGP and other police officers will lay wreaths at the Martyrs Memorial in commemoration of the police personnel who have lost their lives while on duty and in combating enemy.

In October 21, 1959, China took over Indian police post in Ladakh, during which 10 police personnel sacrificed their lives for the country. It is in commemoration of the police martyrs that the central government had decided to observe “Commemoration Day” every year across the country.

The family of Goan martyrs late Balaram Shinde and late Abshek Gomje has been invited to witness the ceremony.

On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, the Director General of Police Pranab Nanda has appealed to all citizens of Goa to visit the website of Indian Police in service of the Nation (www.Police.gov.in) launched by the Prime Minister in December 2015, to highlight the supreme sacrifices made by police personnel in line of duty.