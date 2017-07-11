Police close in on culprits behind desecrations

PANAJI/MARGAO: The state police have found certain clues linked to the recent incidents of desecration of religious structures as well as graves in the Curchorem cemetery, and related arrests could take place soon.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma held a long high-level meeting on Tuesday evening to review the related situation in the state, especially in South Goa where most of these heinous incidents have taken place.

“The meeting was attended by senior police officials, officers of the home department and district collectors,” the Chief Secretary informed ‘The Navhind Times’ after the meeting.

“The police are making good progress in their investigation, with areas where these incidents have taken place being mapped and the pattern of incidents being studied,” he added, pointing out that the community awareness is also being undertaken so as to prevent any untoward incident that may be a repercussion of the acts of desecration.

“The investigation details cannot be revealed, however I can say the police have identified certain clues, which may help them to reach the culprits soon,” the Chief Secretary informed. Sources in the police department maintained that every place of desecration has been thoroughly scanned by the investigating officers and some related vital information is in the possession of the police.

South Goa superintendent of police Arvind Gawas, who chaired a meeting of police officers on Tuesday, said that four teams of police officers have been formed. These teams will move around the places in plainclothes and collect evidence and intelligence.

Night patrolling has been beefed up by deploying four platoons of the IRB and one platoon of South Goa police force, he said adding that nakanandi points have been increased in the wake of rising cases of vandalism.

Several senior police officers, including deputy superintendents of police, are supervising the night patrolling.

The police teams have been directed to keep a watch on the places of worship.

Asked whether the police have got any leads in desecration cases, Gawas said that police teams are working to get clues so as to make breakthrough in the cases.

Governor Dr Mridula Sinha has appealed to all Goans to remain calm and maintain peace and harmony and resolve to deepen the solidarity and brotherhood in the society.

The Governor further said the despicable act of desecration of the holy crosses and plaques installed on the graves in the cemetery of Guardian Angel Church, Curchorem, has pained her beyond words. Such mindless acts of religious vandalism are clearly aimed at breaking the communal fabric of Goan traditional society, where people of all faiths, communities and creeds live in peace and harmony, which has been the hallmark of Goa.

She said, “We the Goans cannot be bogged down by such shameful and reprehensible acts, rather it should strengthen our resolve to further reinforce the secular tradition of our state. As the head of the state, I have asked the DGP to act swiftly in the matter and bring the perpetrators to book immediately. Such acts warrant zero tolerance on the part of the police and administration and stringent and full measures must be taken to bring the culprits behind bars.”

The police must devise ingenious ways to handle such alarming situations. At the same time, the people of Goa should remain vigilant so that such acts are not repeated, the Governor said.