Police ask people not to cooperate with troublesome foreigners

PANAJI : In an attempt to drive away troublemaking foreigners, especially Nigerians, the police have urged the public not to help such foreigners by renting their premises or being a surety at the time of granting of bail.

“We have a concern regarding violation of visa rules by foreigners especially by the people coming from Nigeria. It is just a reflection of larger problem,” DIG V Gupta said addressing a news conference at the police headquarters in the city on Thursday.

The absence of a detention centre for lodging foreigners awaiting deportation has also become a cause of concern for the Goa police.

Referring to a recent incident wherein three Nigerians were arrested for allegedly forging visa, Gupta said that it is high time that the people renting their premises to foreigners are sensitised.

Gupta said the police don’t want the troublemaking foreigners in the state as they go underground and indulge in various nefarious activities.

“We have nothing against the Africans, Nigerians or any other foreigners, provided they come legally and stay legally. We have problem when they overstay, indulge in crime… Once caught they don’t identify themselves and if identity is not established then it becomes a big problem,” Gupta said.

“Such foreigners mostly stay in private houses. We, through the media, want to sensitise people who sublet their premises. When in doubt you can always contact the FRRO,” Gupta said adding that “once people stop cooperating such foreigners will definitely come under pressure and will leave Goa…”

Gupta said house owners must monitor the behaviour or the activities of foreigners to whom the premises is given on rent.

“If there is any kind of suspicion on such foreigners then without any hesitation, people must approach the police. People need to come forward and cooperate with the police,” he said.

Some people for monetary benefits are ready to help foreigners who are involved in crime by agreeing to be a local surety at the time of bail. Afterward the accused go underground and the person standing surety doesn’t have details of the accused foreigner.

There is no system in place wherein the foreigners found without valid travel documents or visa can be held in a detention centre.

“In the absence of a detention centre, it becomes difficult to restrict and make them (foreigners) available,” Gupta said adding that “the proposal for setting up of a detention centre has been accepted by the government”.

The home department has identified the annex outer building of the central jail, Aguada, for setting up of detention centre to lodge the foreign nationals awaiting deportation.

The police statistics have revealed that a total of 333 foreigners were arrested for various crimes in Goa. The arrested foreigners are now out on bail, or have reportedly gone underground, or are untraceable.

Of this, 208 alone are Nigerians.