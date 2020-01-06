Police arrest 2 Bulgarians for attempted ATM fraud

Mapusa/Vasco: The Mapusa police on Sunday arrested two Bulgarian nationals for attempting unauthorised cash withdrawals by attaching a skimmer to an automated teller machine (ATM), located in the town and operated by a nationalised bank.

The accused have been remanded to seven-day police custody by the local court.

According to the Mapusa police, chief manager of Bank of India Milind Purohit lodged a complaint with them on January 4 stating that prior to that date, some unknown persons had fitted a skimming device to an ATM operated by the bank and stolen card data of many customers, who had visited the ATM booth, which is located in the heart of the town.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, police registered an offence under Section 380 of the Indian penal code against unknown persons and initiated investigation into the case. Police kept a close watch on a foreigner using the ATM booth and subsequently detained him. He has been identified as Petrov Metchenov, a Bulgarian national. Police have seized a skimmer from his possession.

Police further said that another accused, identified as Ivanovo Davranski (45), also a Bulgarian national, was arrested from the Dabolim airport by the airport police as he was trying to leave the state. Police recovered a skimmer from the second accused too.

The Mapusa police had circulated photographs of the accused persons among all the police stations in the state, particularly the airport police, as there was a possibility of the accused fleeing the country. Based on intelligence and the photographs available, the airport police spotted the accused inside the integrated terminal building, as he was about to fly out of India.

The airport police team, under the supervision of police inspector Sagar Ekoskar, detained the accused and handed him over to the Mapusa police after completing all the necessary formalities.

Apart from the two skimmers, the cops have also seized a laptop, six mobile phones, a card reader, external hard disk and a router from the two accused. Sources in the police said that the accused were residing in a rented room at Arpora and have been travelling to Goa since the last year.

Mapusa police is further investigating into the case under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent, Mapusa, Gajanan Prabhudesai. Mapusa police inspector Tushar Lotlikar and a team of staff comprising police sub-inspector Anil Polekar, head constable Irshad Watange, police constables Franky Vaz, Rajesh Kandolkar, Laxmikant Naik, Vijay Naik, Abhishek Kasar and Sarvesh Mandrekar were involved in the investigation.