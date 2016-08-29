Poinguinim, Polem villagers reject IIT project at Loliem

NT NETWORK

CANACONA

People from Borus, Maik, Iddar, Tamnem and Namas-Tamnem coming in the jurisdiction of Poinguinnim and Loliem-Polem village panchayats attended a meeting in large numbers on Sunday and opposed the IIT project proposed to come up atop Bhagvati plateau in Loliem village panchayat.

The villagers said that they will allow the institute only after they are provided basic amenities like water, electricity, health facilities and better roads. They stressed that right now the IIT project is not a necessity.

The villagers also sought to question as to how the communidade can lease out huge land which was under cultivation (Kamath) for centuries and which is used for grazing of cattle and deprive the locals of their livelihood.

The villagers also condemned Loliem-Polem sarpanch for “making a statement in the press that all villagers are supporting the project.” Finally, villagers called upon the authorities to consider the views of villagers before proposing any projects in future.

The meeting was also attended by Shailesh Pagi, panch of Iddar ward, Suresh Pagi, Keshav Pagi, Pranali Prabhugaonkar, Manoj Prabhugaonkar, Vishant Goankar, Nishant Prabhudessai, Abhijeet Prabhudesai who also spoke on the occasion and opposed the IIT project in toto.