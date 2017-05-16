Poetry writing in Konkani Roman script is improving: Tomazinho Cardozo

NT BUZZ

Dalgado Konkani Akademi (DKA) recently organised a critical appreciation of ‘Ximpio’ a poetry book by young poet of Selza Lopes.

Speaking on the occasion, president of DKA, Tomazinho Cardozo said: “The Konkani poetry in Konkani Roman script is improving. We are also confident that it will progress even further. The reason is that our poets have started taking keen interest in learning different forms of poetry, this will indeed ensure the standards of our poetry.”

Konkani writer, Daniel De Souza also evaluated the depth of 70 poems in the poetry book released in 2016. Writer, Vassalo Carvalho covered various aspects and subjects the poet tried to highlight through his poetries. Also, writer Pandharinath D Lotlikar covered the usage of words, verses and lyrics.

Selza Lopes in her address shared how she is got into writing poems and answered the questions put forward by the audience of poets, present for the session.

Sonia Gomes, Maria Cipriano Fernandes, Rahima Shaikh, Edwin Fernandes, Fr Jose Silveira, S J, Sansico Dias, Jeetendra Phadte, Michelle Coutinho, Liby Mendonca, Sandhya Fernandes, Afonso Braganza, Clarriffa Almeida, Anthony Miranda, Anisha Kawlekar, Richa Fernandes, Juenila Ameida, Narayan Khorjuvenkar, Ana Tereza Ferreira, Kavita Pereira, Seby Braganza, Irene Cardozo, Pia Lobo, Madhav Bodke and Anthony Corriera were present at the function.