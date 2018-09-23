Poetry book ‘Novi Dixa’ released

NT BUZZ

Novi Dixa, a collection of poems in Roman Konkani script written by Edvin Fernandes was released on September 16 at Shri Santeri Temple Community Hall, Xelvona, Curchorem. The book which consists of 84 poems, was released under the DKA ‘Kombri’ scheme, instituted to encourage the young and upcoming Konkani writers.

Speaking at the book release, Fr Vital Miranda stated that one’s personality is often shaped according to the company that one keeps. “Similarly, what you say or write gets into the minds of people. Therefore you need to speak, write and think well, and people will remember you,” he said.

The occasion also saw Manoj Naik and Tomazinho Cardozo sharing their opinions while expressing happiness that Edvin took an interest to write in Konkani. They requested him to serve the Konkani literary world with zeal and passion for the years to come.

Edvin dedicated the book to his late mother, Minguelina Fernandes and thanked all those who helped him in publishing it.

