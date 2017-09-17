Poems are my soul and journalism is my life: Kalika Bapat

VENITA GOMES| NT BUZZ

Rains have a matchless aura of brining back lost memories of childhood. Whether it was making paper boats of old newspapers or pages from books and releasing them into puddles of accumulated water or simply sitting in your ‘balcao’ and eavesdropping to birds chirp and frogs croak. One might often associate the sound of rain to the nursery rhyme ‘Pitter Patter, Pitter Patter’, and this might be one of the reasons why we tend to remember this rhyme in our adulthood or old-age. The thought itself has a very soothing impact on our minds, provoking you to relive your long-gone days. One is never too old to get wet in the rain or simply smile just remembering the fun that you had back then in the rainy season. With a similar intention of relishing and reviving old memories, journalist and author Kalika Bapat has written a book on this nostalgic and most preferred season – monsoons.

She says there are several tiny elements of rain that one can enjoy. For example, watching the little birds and animals like squirrels, cats, crows, pigeons, parrots occupying the window slabs and branches to protect themselves from rain and some of them meditating on the electric poles. The scene is a very pleasant one to watch. It also reminds Kalika of her childhood days: when she used to run out in the rain, throw stones into the puddles of water and watch ripples forming. The water looked like rings of silver as the shining raindrops fall onto its surface. The whole setting she says was perfect and beautiful. Recalling her childhood days, with a smile she shares a memory that most of us can relate to. She says: “When I used to go to school I would purposely get wet in the rain so that the teachers would send me back home.”

These little moments made Kalika pen down her memories through poems written in Marathi. For Kalika, writing holds great importance in her life; it is her identity and a medium to express her thoughts. In 2002 she had released a book titled ‘Manachakora’, a collection of songs cum poems.

With more than 20 years of experience in writing poems and articles, Kalika than stepped into the field of journalism where she thought her writing would get a new platform.

Sharing an incident that changed her life and made her realise that journalism was a field she could explore in order to hone her literary skills, she says: “I used to freelance for newspapers and magazines; I would write short stories, articles and poems and send them to various media organisations. One day while visiting an organisation I read in their local Marathi edition that they needed reporters cum sub-editors and when I asked a senior reporter if I could write for them. He was very positive.” Kalika then got selected after appearing for an interview. She states: “The faith and confidence shown in me gave me self-assurance that I could make a career in this field.” She then joined Goa Doot and has worked in various Marathi newspapers since then in various capacities. Her main areas of reporting were features that dealt with beats such as art, culture, history, heritage, social issues, environment, etc.

Many hate to deny the importance of features and soft-stories in journalism but she says: “Soft news is an essential element of the newspaper. In a newspaper there are various negative stories or news that keeps appearing and therefore, there is a need to balance it out with positive stories. People always do not enjoy reading negative news they need positive stories as well.” She also believes that soft stories help readers change their mindset. A reader can enjoy a soft story as it is mild and interesting and that contains various happy elements of life.

Having worked for over a decade in journalism, Kalika throwing light on the responsibilities of a journalist says that the life is tough and hard. Though journalism seems to be a glamorous and alluring career it is indeed painstaking and exacting. “A journalist needs to be very responsible when it comes to reporting. When I joined I did not know how the whole system functions but every time I was on field to report, I was advised to handle each issue/topic with great care. I had to be balanced when it came to reporting,” adds Kalika.

Stating that research and investigation is of utmost importance and journalists need to be very sure of what they are reporting or writing about, having knowledge about a particular subject helps them produce an informative piece of writing.

During her journalistic career Kalika interviewed eminent personalities like Lata Mangeshkar, late Kishori Amonkar and several others.

Currently on a sabbatical, Kalika is taking on responsibilities of a homemaker. She admits that it is quite difficult to manage affairs at home, work and responsibilities of a mother, but for Kalika, things aren’t as difficult as she has the support of her husband and her son. She says: “My husband and my son have been very supportive when it comes to my work. They are the ones always coaxing and encouraging me to explore my capabilities. If I am unable to complete my house work they are the ones always coming forward to help.”

(‘Manamohi’ by Kalika Bapat will be released by president, Goa Marathi Academy, Anil Samant and editor of Navprabha, Paresh Prabhu today at 5 p.m. at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Sanskruti Bhavan, Patto, Panaji.)