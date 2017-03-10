Saturday , 11 March 2017
PNG Jewellers opens showroom at Margao
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon cuts the ribbon to inaugurate PNG Jewellers store at Margao on Friday. Also seen are chairman and MD, PNG Saurabh Gadgil and executive director Parag Gadgil

Posted by: nt March 11, 2017 in Business

NT NETWORK

 

MARGAO

Spreading its  wings in Goa, the Purushttam Narayayan Gadgil (PNG) Jewellers on Friday opened its jewellery store in Margao at the hands of Bollywood actress, Raveena  Tandon in presence of the chairman and the managing director of  the PNG, Saurabh Gadgil and the executive director Parag Gadgil.

This is the second store of  PNG in Goa in two years. Tandon had also inaugurated the PNG Panaji store.

“PNG has created family like ambiance, which I have not seen elsewhere. You can get the value for money. Besides jewellery passion buying gold is also seen as investment. I  must  congratulate  PNG for creating and maintaining  such a  cordial  business  relationship which  passed on  generation to  generation by PNG,” after Tandon after  opening the  jewellery store.

The chairman of PNG, Saurabh Gadgil said he has accepted the challenge  to find a right place in the market and that is possible with the trust, the company had on its customers and vice versa.

This showroom of 3,500 sq ft is located in the heart of Margao, and showcases  exquisite pieces of Minakari, Jadau, Kundan and the classic understand  patent  yellow, gold, diamond, contemporary and silver  jewellery.

 

