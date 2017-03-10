PNG Jewellers opens showroom at Margao

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Spreading its wings in Goa, the Purushttam Narayayan Gadgil (PNG) Jewellers on Friday opened its jewellery store in Margao at the hands of Bollywood actress, Raveena Tandon in presence of the chairman and the managing director of the PNG, Saurabh Gadgil and the executive director Parag Gadgil.

This is the second store of PNG in Goa in two years. Tandon had also inaugurated the PNG Panaji store.

“PNG has created family like ambiance, which I have not seen elsewhere. You can get the value for money. Besides jewellery passion buying gold is also seen as investment. I must congratulate PNG for creating and maintaining such a cordial business relationship which passed on generation to generation by PNG,” after Tandon after opening the jewellery store.

The chairman of PNG, Saurabh Gadgil said he has accepted the challenge to find a right place in the market and that is possible with the trust, the company had on its customers and vice versa.

This showroom of 3,500 sq ft is located in the heart of Margao, and showcases exquisite pieces of Minakari, Jadau, Kundan and the classic understand patent yellow, gold, diamond, contemporary and silver jewellery.