PM will only discuss BRICS this time, visit again in Nov: CM

Stating that Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Summit-2016 represents 42 per cent of the world population, the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Friday said the event will be a landmark in the history of Goa and, particularly for Goa’s tourism sector which has geared up to provide best facilities and environment to the BRICS delegates and visitors.

Parsekar was speaking to media after inaugurating the 100-feet tall flagpost infront of the new integrated terminal building of Dabolim airport on Friday morning. South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar, airport director Bhupesh Hans Negi, chief airport security officer and deputy commandant of central industrial security force (CISF) Shankararao B, assistant commandant-CISF Brij Mohan Singh were present among others. The tricolour would remain unfurled 24×7 365 days a year, said Parsekar. “The tallest flagpost at Dabolim airport in Goa will keep the spirit of patriotism amongst the people high and also in the hearts of people who arrive in the state from various destinations,” he said. He said that the flagpost is permitted to remain unfurled 24×7 under the law.

Parsekar said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has come down, will not participate in any other function or talks on the state policy affairs. The Prime Minister Modi is only attending BRICS summit, said Parsekar, adding that later the Prime Minister would be on a visit again to the state in mid November to inaugurate three major projects including Mopa airport work, electronic city and super specialty unit at GMC, all estimated to cost over Rs 4,100 crore.

“The Mopa airport project is estimated to cost Rs 3,500 crore, super specialty facility at GMC Rs 500 crore and the infrastructure facility for the electronic city Rs 100 crore,” Parsekar informed.

“All three projects will have long-term benefits for the state,” Parsekar said. He said the land for Mopa airport project has been provided by the government wherein the state government will receive 37 per cent of the revenue share from the project from two years. However, the project will be commissioned in toto after five years, he said.

When asked whether there was any proposal from the state government for integrated development of Dabolim airport, Parsekar said that Dabolim airport would continue for a long time even after commissioning of the Mopa airport in North Goa district. “The state government will boost infrastructural facilities at Dabolim airport while the Mopa airport will cater to the rising number of visitor arrivals,” the Chief Minister said.

He noted that in the last three years, there has been an extensive increase in passenger arrivals at Dabolim.

“In the last three years, the tourist number has increased by 18, 20 and 23 per cent respectively,” said Parsekar. With this, he said, Goa has now become a regular destination for tourists who come down during monsoon and weekends.

On the roadside hoardings, which are left unattended by the authorities, Parsekar said that some hoardings have not been touched along the highways as necessary permissions have been obtained.

Speaking over the menace of stray cattle and dogs, Parsekar said that arrangements have been made to restrict wandering of stray cattle and dogs. “The police, who have been deployed at BRICS venues and route, will ensure against movement of stray cattle and dogs,” said Parsekar.