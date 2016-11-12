PM to lay foundation stone for Mopa airport today

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for the International Greenfield Mopa Airport and the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Tuem during a special function to be held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium on November 13 at 10.30 am. Both the projects will come up in Pernem taluka.

“The Prime Minister will be arriving from Delhi at the Dabolim airport and could either use a helicopter or motorcade to reach the venue of the function,” informed Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Sunday event, along with Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar Saturday evening. The event will be attended by the Defence Minister, besides Union Minister for Law and Justice as well as Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Shripad Naik.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that around 10,000 workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party are expected to attend the programme. “We have sent invitation cards for the event, which will allow one individual per card to attend the same,” he maintained, informing that after the two-hour long programme, the Prime Minister will leave for Belagavi, and from there to Pune, to attend pre-scheduled functions.

Parsekar also said that the state needs a larger auditorium, having a capacity to accommodate 15,000 people. He further stated that the Prime Minister is not expected to make any announcement for Goa, as the foundation stones laying ceremony is an official government function and not a part of BJP’s election campaign.

Meanwhile, a number of stakeholders in the field of state tourism have forwarded a representation to the Prime Minister’s Office against the proposed airport at Mopa. The stakeholders request the Prime Minister to postpone the foundation laying ceremony for the particular airport until he has evaluated their representation, further maintaining that the proposed airport is economically unviable and financially unsound, and would lead to the destruction of the tourism industry in Goa.

The stakeholders include all major hoteliers of Goa, including those associated with the leading starred hotels.