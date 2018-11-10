PM to decide on getting around mining ban

PANAJI: Even as a report of the Union ministry of mining giving indication of turning down the ordinance route to restart mining operations in Goa has caused chaos among the stakeholders as well as in the BJP-led coalition government, sources from New Delhi said that the ultimate decision on Goa’s mining issue would be taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Even as there is no official confirmation about rejection of Goa government’s demand which had sought promulgation of an ordinance for amendment of Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 for resumption of mining operations in the state, top sources informed that the decision either to issue an ordinance or to table the bill for amending MMDR Act, 1957 during upcoming winter session of the Parliament would be taken by the Prime Minister.

According to sources, no final decision has been taken at the central government level on mining issue pertaining to Goa yet, but hints are that the Centre may prefer tabling of bill for amendment of MMDR Act rather than promulgating an ordinance.

Meanwhile, speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Friday, South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar said that though there was news report over rejection of Goa’s demand of an ordinance for resumption of mining, there was no communication received by the state government from the Union Ministry of Mines in this regard.

He also claimed that there was never a demand for promulgating an ordinance for amending MMDR Act.

“For the last eight months, we never demanded to issue an ordinance for resumption of mining activities in Goa. The state government was pressing to amend MMDR Act and we are constantly following the matter with the concerned at the Centre,” he said.

On the other hand, North Goa MP and Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for AYUSH Shripad Naik said that efforts are being made by the central government to find a solution to the mining issue of Goa.

“Efforts are going on at the Centre. I feel that some decision should come in the next 15 days on mining issue of Goa,” he added.