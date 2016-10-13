Friday , 14 October 2016
PM to arrive today

Posted by: nt October 14, 2016 in Goa News

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Goa on Friday to host the BRICS summit. Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that the Prime Minister and Russia President Vladimir Putin will be staying at Taj Exotica in Benaulim, while the heads of the other three BRICS countries – Brazil, China and South Africa – will be staying at Leela and Park Hyatt hotels during the event.

“Goa has been given the opportunity to host the BRICS summit because of its high standards of hospitality, local cuisine, environment, and tourism spots offered by the state,” the Chief Minister

said.

