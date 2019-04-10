PM to address poll meet in Goa today

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim, on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The meeting is part of the election campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Lok Sabha

polls.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar will also remain present on the dais and address the meeting.

BJP candidates for both the Lok Sabha seats – Shripad Naik (North Goa) and Narendra Sawaikar (South Goa) – will also attend the meeting.

The meeting is expected to be attended by a crowd of 15,000 to 20,000 as per

party sources.

“The capacity of the stadium is 10,000 but we are expecting a larger crowd. To accommodate the additional crowd, we will put up chairs and screens outside the stadium,” the sources maintained.

The state BJP expects the Prime Minister to make a statement on the mining issue, which has become a major poll plank in Goa.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister visited the stadium on Tuesday evening and inspected the ongoing preparations for this meeting.