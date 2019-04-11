PM promises push to resume mining

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Centre and the state government will try to remove obstacles for the resumption of mining operations in Goa.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally organised as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign by the Goa unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party at the Shyama Prasad Mukharjee stadium in Bambolim, Modi said that he has examined the state mining issue, and is aware of the situation and concerns over livelihoods.

“Goa’s mining tangle has many aspects: firstly, the Supreme Court has been monitoring the matter and secondly the mining related laws are very old. Corruption in the mining sector during the Congress regime is also another issue,” Prime Minister explained, acknowledging that the livelihood of a large number of Goans has been dependent on the iron ore mining industry.

Modi assured that he will do the things as per the state’s wishes and will pull out all the stops to restart mining operations.

“We will certainly try to remove obstacles vis-à-vis the mining resumption… The Centre and the state government will try to resolve the mining tangle in accordance with the law,” he promised.

The Prime Minister began his speech by remembering former chief Minister the late Manohar Parrikar, stating that he has come to Goa at a time when the former defence minister is no longer alive.

“We carried out surgical strikes during Manohar Parrikar’s tenure as the defence minister. It laid the foundation for a new culture where India can enter

the homes of enemies to kill them,” the Prime Minister asserted.

Modi criticised the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi for politicising Parrikar’s health issue.

Stating that Goa saw 13 chief ministers during the period between 1990 and 2000, Modi alleged that the Congress used to be in the news for corruption during this ten-year period.

“The BJP has put Goa on a new track, and the credit for this goes to Parrikar and his team,” he reckoned, expressing confidence that the development model put forth by Parrikar will be taken forward by new Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The Prime Minister said the steps like ‘e-Visa’ and ‘visa on arrival’ have boosted the tourism sector in Goa.

The Centre has been upgrading the infrastructure in the state ensuring connectivity of all sorts, he said, adding that Panaji is being developed as a smart city.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi said the oldest political party can go to any extent to grab power.

“The modus operandi of the Congress has been the same – whether it the helicopter scam or the Bofors case. They let (Christian) Michel flee the country to escape investigation. During the Congress regimes, every defence deal was shady. They took kickbacks in the Bofors deal, and Quattrocchi was allowed to flee. For decades, our armed forces did not get a new weapon,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister claimed that his government has controlled inflation in the last five years and brought it down from 10 per cent in 2014 to 4 per cent in 2019, which has helped middle-class families.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said that he will give corruption-free governance in the next three years.

“Our Prime Minister always says that ‘na khaunga, na khane dunga’. In the same spirit, I assure the people of Goa that my government will give corruption-free governance,” he promised.

Sawant said that he is committed to protect the Goan identity so as to fulfil the dreams of Parrikar, vowing to create employment opportunities for the youth.

Union AYUSH Minister and BJP candidate for North Goa seat Shripad Naik, Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Azgaonkar, Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, BJP candidate for South Goa seat Narendra Sawaikar also spoke on the occasion.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that he will work under the guidance of the Chief Minister, assuring that he will ensure a lead of more than 20,000 votes to the BJP candidate for the North Goa parliamentary seat.