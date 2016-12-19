PM likely to address 2 public rallies in Goa

PANAJI: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be addressing a public rally in Goa, during the campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the forthcoming state assembly election.

“In fact, we are trying to organise two such public meetings in the state, one in North Goa and another in the South, on two consecutive days, hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would stay here overnight,” Parrikar added, pointing out that the logistics for these public meetings would be a tough job on hand. “As the Prime Minister would be directly speaking to the people, large number of Goans would naturally want to attend these meetings,” he said, maintaining that the party has to also identify large grounds for these meetings.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ the Defence Minister also brushed aside the possibility of his return to Goan politics to lead the Bharatiya Janata Party during the forthcoming state assembly election. “I need not participate in the 2017 state assembly polls, as at least 45 per cent to 50 per cent of the voters have already linked themselves with the BJP as evident from the disciplined crowds attending our Vijay Sankalp public meetings in every electoral constituency,” he said, noting that the additional voters numbering 15 per cent to 20 per cent, who are government employees or have some other personal reasons, would show their support to the BJP, while exercising their voting right.

Maintaining that the public response to the ongoing Vijay Sankalp public meetings of the BJP give a clear indication as regards the fate of his party at the 2017 state assembly election, which is BJP returning to power with an overwhelming majority, Parrikar stated that even though every party in power and its MLAs inevitably face the anti-incumbency syndrome, his party during past four-and-a-half years has successfully attempted to reduce this syndrome to minimum. “Furthermore, we have also tried to raise the incumbency of the party, by way of implementation of various public welfare schemes,” he noted.

The Defence Minister, further citing an example said that 40 per cent of the total women voters, who were with the BJP during last state assembly election, have no reason today to waver from his party, after many of them availing the Griha Aadhar scheme of the BJP government. “Furthermore, if we consider that 2 per cent of them moves away from the BJP, then the remaining 38 per cent of them will have to be added to at least 15 per cent new women voters, who will be supporting the BJP, as the beneficiaries of various schemes of the BJP government,” he maintained, stating that effectively, the number of 40 per cent women voters supporting the BJP in 2012, would now increase to 53 per cent.

Speaking further, Parrikar predicted that in the event of 85 per cent voting taking place in Goa during the 2017 state assembly election, the BJP will easily garner a minimum of 45 per cent to 50 per cent votes. “And I am saying this as early as today, when the election dates are still to be announced, because people have already made up their mind,” he said.

The Defence Minister, touching upon the recent ouster of the Dhavalikar brothers – Sudin and Deepak – from the state cabinet by Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, said that the BJP has still not severed ties with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and would not snap these ties from its side. “We have respected the coalition code with the MGP and have not abused it in any way,” he maintained, pointing out that the public in general, have however become vocal and are expressing their satisfaction over the end of the BJP-MGP coalition, even though all is not over.

When asked about the entry of Mauvin Godinho in the BJP, Parrikar said that every rupee of the government involved in the power subsidy scam has been recovered and returned to the government exchequer.