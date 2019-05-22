PM expresses concern over ‘needless controversy’ on EVMs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over the “needless controversy” created by the Opposition over EVMs at a meeting of NDA leaders, even as the ruling alliance laid out its agenda for the next five years if it is elected to power again.

At the BJP-led ruling alliance meeting, which was attended by 36 parties, a resolution was passed, terming the 2019 general election decisive for the country and pledging to make India “strong, developed, prosperous and inclusive” by 2022 when India completes 75 years of its independence, party leader and Union minister Rajnath Singh told reporters.

In his address, Modi stressed on the need to change the narrative from caste lines and orient it for the poor, Singh said.

The Prime Minister expressed concern over the Opposition making “needless controversy” over electronic voting machines, the Home Minister said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami were among the BJP allies who attended the dinner meeting hosted by BJP chief Amit Shah.

And BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan proposed the resolution.

Paswan, who joined Singh in the media briefing, also dismissed Opposition’s protest over EVMs as a case of collective frustration over their impending defeat and also warned them of “tit for tat”.

He did not elaborate what he meant by that.

The chief Lok Janshakti Party chief said Modi also turned emotional when he mentioned the political violence, “targeting” BJP workers, in states of Kerala and West Bengal.

The NDA meeting is being seen as NDA’s show of strength ahead of counting of votes on May 23, following which a new government will assume charge.

Shah had hosted another meeting for Union ministers on Tuesday. The BJP described the meeting as an occasion to thank ministers for their service to the nation.

The NDA resolution expressed its concern over the “systematic assault by the Opposition on institutions ranging from the CAG, Election Commission and judiciary to police and armed forces”.