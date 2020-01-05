Plaza header sends Churchill Brothers to the top

MINOO FERNANDES | NT

Willis Plaza’s 90th minute powerful header gave Churchill Brothers FC a solitary goal win against East Bengal in the I-League match played at Nehru Stadium, Fatorda on Saturday.

With the three points, Churchill have now climbed to the top of the league table.

The all-important goal which proved to be the match-winner came off in the 90th minute following a beautiful floater by substitute Israil Gurung to Plaza who dashed inside the six-yard box and sent a crashing header to the far corner of East Bengal’s nets.

Churchill Brothers made the first serious move as early as the 4th minute when Willis Plaza split the East Bengal defence with a gentle touch, and the intended pass to striker Lalkhawpuimawia appeared to be rewarded but the Red Machines striker ended in hitting the ball against an East Bengal defender to send the ball for an abortive flag kick.

East Bengal forced two flag kicks within the next two minutes without getting the desired result. After persistent efforts, East Bengal almost scored in the 13th minute when their Under-22 defender Kamalpreet Singh sent a smart pass to Spanish striker Marcos Martin who was in the clear to shoot in from inside the six-yard box, but surprisingly the forward miscued his shot much to the chagrin of his teammates.

East Bengal pressed on and tried to penetrate inside the Churchill’s box where the local team’s defence put up a resolute show, thwarting the good attempts made by East Bengal.

Churchill Brothers, with some element of flair in their moves, did take the ball in the East Bengal’s danger zone but lacked cohesion and finishing abilities. Willis Plaza – who was tightly marked – tried to break free from the shackles of East Bengal defenders but couldn’t really manage it well to find the mark.

East Bengal almost scored in the 27th minute on a counter foray but the powerful left footer off Spanish medio Juan Gonzalez kissed the horizontal and moved out of play.

East Bengal, who had fielded as many as four Spanish players — Jaime Colado (striker), Marcos Martin (striker), Marti Pascual (defender) and Juan Gonzalez (medio) along with a Frenchman Kassim Aidara — certainly looked a stronger side, keeping the Churchill’s FC team always guessing.

Churchill Brothers, having played three Trinidad and Tobago players — Abu Bakr in the defence, Willis Plaza in the frontline and Robert Primus in the back four along with Ghanian Kalif Alhassan — also had a flair in their moves but were not so impressive like the East Bengal team, who came up with sudden dangerous forays.

In the last quarter of the first session, Churchiill Brothers could have found the mark but Willis Plaza and Lalkhawpuimawia were well-marked and suppressed in having a free flow of moves to aim at their goal. Willis Plaza had an easy chance to score in the add-on time of three minutes, but the forward surprisingly sent his shot wide from six-yard box off a nice assist provided to him from the left flank.

The second session continued in the same vein as that of the first clearly lacking a good flair of moves and free flowing football. Both the teams came up with some forays that lacked the spark and firepower, and a goal was hardly in sight even as the teams came up with some break away moves.

Churchilll Brothers had a golden opportunity to find the mark in the 62nd minute when Willis Plaza came in possession of a through ball passed to him but the forward hit his shot against a rival defender, sending the ball for an abortive flag kick. In the very next minute, Plaza’s diving header was palmed away to safety by East Bengal keeper Lalthuammawia Ralte.

Churchill Brothers looked creative as the match progressed but a goal eluded them till the very end.

East Bengal almost got the match winner in the 84th when Frenchman Kassim Aidara dispatched a scorching shot which hit the side nettings threatening the Churchill Brothers keeper Mondal.

Churchill Brothers keeper Md Jafar Mondal had a good day under the bar, doing some clean collections in both the sessions of play. East Bengal keeper on the other hand was hardly tested.

With this win, Churchill Brothers FC have collected nine points from four matches while East Bengal are on eight points from five matches.

Meanwhile, there was no drummer boy playing the season’s greetings but of course there was the ‘loud doll’ played by few East Bengal fans on the East stand in support of their team who came all the way from Kolkata.