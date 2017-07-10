Players who miss draft , will play for I-league

The Football Edge – one of India’s foremost player’s agency-is growing with the game. The agency managed to bargain big pay checks for Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sandesh Jhingan in the ISL. CEO Anuj Kichlu and Goa Regional Player Head Rhys Mascarenhas took time -off to chat with The Navhind Times.

“Players will not suffer financially. There will be players who will not be picked up during the draft. We will see that those who miss the ISL will get an opportunity to play for I-league teams or for teams in various State leagues,” promised Anuj Kichlu . “The financial rewards will not be the same. But, the opportunity to play will be there,” said Anuj.

“The draft has been introduced because two new teams joined ISL. We have been assured that there will be no draft in the future,” added Anuj. “Every player has a right to choose. But, since this draft is a one- off affair, we have to take it in our stride because, in the end, the game has to move forward,” stated Anuj.

Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sandesh Jhingan – both who recently signed and became the highest paid players in their respective positions – have been represented by The Football Edge. “We are not agents or we do not like to be called so. Our role is to help a player not just earn but help him grow as a player. We guide players as to which clubs to be associated with. We want to establish a long term relationship with players,” stated Rhys Mascarenhas, Regional Player Head of The Football Edge for Goa.

“We represent players from all over India. It is impossible to pin point a particular state from where a majority of our players come but we can say that we have around sixty players in the I-League and ISL. However, we have a lot more players from the North East because football is a way of life there. Football is everything in the North East. They give everything for football,” says Anuj.

“Indian players have always been from the North East. Mizoram was one state that gave some of the best players. However, there were no clubs in the North East and that is why we found players from the North east in all the big clubs of India. There is no corporate structure in the North East,” says Anuj.

“Goa and Kolkata carried forward the legacies left behind by the Portuguese and the British and that is why we were known to be the hubs of football in the country. This perception is changing with the North Eastern states opening up,” elaborates Rhys.

“India is a developing country. Money today is being spent on going to the gym instead of helping children get into sports. Our structure is such that our children start late with football or most other sports. This needs to change. There needs to be a change in thinking,” states Anuj.

“Having academies is one thing, having academies where children get an opportunity to play competitive football for at least ten months is another. We need to focus on the latter. It is very important that our children get opportunities to play competitive football for at least ten months of a year,” reasons Anuj.

“ISL has brought in professionalism in football. There is a vibrant visible structure in place now which was not seen during the I -league or in football in the past. The world is paying attention to football in India because players like Del Piero etc are being brought to India. By bringing in big name foreign players the ISL has opened football in India, to the world and it has helped Indian players,” argues Anuj.

“This is not to take any credit from the I-League. The ISL uses all the players of the I-league. The ISL has not done anything in terms of player development. Players are still coming from the I-league set up and being used by ISL,” admits Anuj. “Players have been caught in the impasse of the amalgamation of the ISL with the I-league. However, a long league is always beneficial to players and we were always for a long league. Now that the ISL has been extended to seven months, I am sure the players are to benefit,” stated Anuj.

“ Being players agents is financially rewarding to foreign agents. For us it has been more to sustain ourselves. Football is still in a developing stage. Football in India is a growing industry. If football grows , we grow . We go with the way the game goes,” concludes Anuj.