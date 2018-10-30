Plastic-free initiative held at Taleigao

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

‘Go Green’ initiative – a corporate social responsibility of Group Priority was held on Monday at the hands of Taleigao MLA Jennifer A Monserrate along with the panchayat members of Taleigao at Sao Paulo market, Taleigao. Group Priority aims at promoting non-use of plastic in the village of Taleigao. Their mission is to have cloth bags distributed completely free of cost to all superstores, vegetable/fish vendors, shops, malls etc. in and around Taleigao to push for stopping the use of plastic which is a menace to our environment. They value the environmental well being of Taleigao village and also the state at large and look to making this a practice that isn’t just a one-off movement, but rather a sustained effort and take pride in this endeavor to keep our surroundings free of any material that can’t be reused.