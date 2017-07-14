Plastic explosive found in UP assembly: Yogi

PTI

LUCKNOW

A powerful plastic explosive was found inside the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday in the House, which unanimously recommended a probe by the NIA amid a suspicion of a “dangerous terror conspiracy”.

About 150 grams of the white powdery explosive PETN (Pentaerythritol tetranitrate) was found wrapped in a paper close to the seat of Opposition leader Ram Govind Choudhary two days back, Adityanath said as soon as the assembly met for the day this morning.

The explosive kept under the cushion of a seat, third from where the Opposition leader sits, was found by the cleaning staff on July 12 after even the dog squad had failed to detect it, he said, describing it as a security breach.

Initially, it was thought that it was some powder or chemical but in the forensic examination, it was found to be PETN, “which is high quality Hexogene and plastic explosive,” said Adityanath who chaired an emergency security meeting this morning before the sitting of the assembly.

The quantity of the explosive was 150 grams. According to experts, 500 gm of this explosive is enough to blow up the House, the Chief Minister said.

“The security of the House is our concern. This is part of a dangerous terrorist conspiracy and should be exposed. The state government wants to get an NIA probe done in the matter and police verification of employees and officials working in Vidhan Bhawan,” he said in a suo moto statement.Later, the House passed a resolution recommending an NIA probe into it.

The Uttar Pradesh police swung into action and registered an FIR against unknown persons under various sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121A (conspiring to wage war).

PETN is one of the most dangerous plastic explosives available in the black market and preferred by terrorists as the colourless crystals easily pass through security checks.

Additional director general (law and order) Anand Kumar later told reporters that 150 grams of PETN was not sufficient to cause any explosion.

He explained that for an explosion, three things are needed – explosive, detonator and power pack (source of power). “Here only explosive has been found,” Kumar said.

He said probe is on in the matter and CCTV footage will be studied.

In the home department press briefing, IG (ATS) Aseem Arun said the probe has been taken over by the ATS. He said foolproof security arrangements will be made.

To a question as to from whose seat the explosive was found, Arun said, “The seat is identified and if needed we will inquire from the member and those sitting around him. We are getting support from all.”

The Speaker then said, “We all agree for the NIA probe to be done in the recovery of explosives to expose the conspiracy behind this.”

The Chief Minister also said, “As no one is allowed inside the House except legislators and marshals, the matter becomes serious. The matter is related with sentiments of 22 crore people of the state. As we have no objections in checking at airports, we (legislators) should also support this here. I also ask them not to bring mobile phones and keep their bags outside the House and a system should be evolved for this.”

He also mentioned lack of coordination between security agencies and said there was no mechanism to counter terrorist attack, if any, in the House.

“There should be quick response team at every gate and there should be a uniform security system. We have decided to pass a resolution to condemn such an act. Some persons are up to doing mischievous acts and NIA should expose them”, he said.