Plastic bags still in use despite ban in city

The Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) has started implementing a total ban on the use of plastic bags from October 2. But despite the ban, vendors can still be seen using plastic bags at the meat and fish markets. The CCP has said that it will implement the plastic ban and violators will be punished with confiscation and suitable fine depending upon the stock of plastic. ‘The Navhind Times’ lensman Nandesh Kambli captures photographs on the use of plastic bags in the city.

Please like & share: