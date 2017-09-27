Plaque of Magnificat in Konkani unveiled at Jerusalem church

PTI

JERUSALEM

Christian pilgrims from India celebrated the unveiling of a prayer tablet in Konkani language at the famous Church of Visitation in the Ein Kerem area of Jerusalem.

The unveiling is part of a tradition which honours the visit paid by Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus, to Elizabeth, the mother of John the Baptist.

Many Indian pilgrims were in tears of joy as the Archbishop of Goa, Daman and Diu Filipe Neri Ferrao on Monday unveiled the plaque of Magnificat, also commonly referred to as Mary’s Song of Praise.

“This is a great honour and matter of joy for the Konkani speakers,” the Archbishop said.

A Konkani Christian Nancy, living in Qatar, said six of them joined the group on the flight from Doha to Amman and for her this ceremony is going to be the highlight of the trip.

“We Konkanis have a deep faith in Mother Mary. Mother Mary and Mother Teresa are two figures most respected in the community and I can’t express my pride at the fact that we have been able to put a prayer tablet in Konkani at this church,” she said.

“I can’t express my joy. This is a great privilege bestowed on us by the authorities of the Holy Land. I hope the last remaining spot on the wall sees a plaque in Bengali,” said Father Raju from Barrackpore near Kolkata.

Several Christian shrines in Israel are managed by the Vatican outside the administrative jurisdiction of Israel through the organisation known as Custodia De Terra Sancta (Custody of the Holy Land).

The organisation has the authority to allow space in various shrines in Israel to install prayer specific to that shrine in various vernacular languages.

Magnificat plaques in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada have already found a place on the walls of the Visitation church.

Scopus World Travel Ltd, a travel agency in Israel owned by Indians, recently applied to the Custodia De Terra Sancta to allot one of the two left spaces for plaques at the Visitation church in Konkani language.

“This is a great achievement for us and for India in general and the Konkani speaking people in particular,” said Ashok Ravindran, CEO of Scopus.

The Goan tourists recited prayers and Magnificat in Konkani and all the participants stood up to sing India’s national anthem at the end of the ceremony.