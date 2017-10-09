Plants for food

Miguel Braganza

The ‘Zaddamcho Utsov’ or Plant Festival coinciding with the Poderanchem Fest or Bakers’ Festival at the Socorro Church grounds in the first week of October serves as a good precursor to the World Food Day that is celebrated the world over to mark the Foundation Day of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO of UN). ‘Give us this day our daily bread’ has been a part of the Lord’s Prayer that is recited by every Christian the world over and that Minister for Coal & Railways, Piyush Goyal reminded the Salesians educators with whom he studied as a young boy in Matunga-Mumbai. Incidentally, four young students of Don Bosco College of Agriculture (DBCA)-Sulcorna, Ryan, Priyanka, Vandit and Saheel, demonstrated how to grow vegetables in pots. The DBCA is celebrating World Food Day before students go home to celebrate the farmers’ festival with universal appeal, Diwali or Deepavali.

The theme of World Food Day 2017 (WFD) is ‘change the future of migration: invest in food security and rural development’. It is in consonance with Goal # 2 Zero Hunger of the Sustainable Developmental Goals 2030 (SDC 2030) and Goal #1 ‘Eradicate Poverty and Hunger’ of the Millennium Developmental Goals (MDG) of the United Nations organisation. Five hundred million small-holding farmers the world over, most of them in rain fed conditions without access to irrigation dams and canals, produce 80 per cent of the food consumed each year. Investment in the development of small-holding and marginal farmers is something that has been neglected in India after the first two five-year plans and has led to distress and even suicides by farmers. The WFD 2017 rightly focuses on this section that needs a massive dose of investment. A nation that depends of import of food grains cannot survive a war. Bonderam, Navaidnya, Konnsamchem Fest, Vijaya Dushmi and Deepavali are not mere rituals that they have now become; they are a constant reminder about the importance of food and the farmers who grow it. Agriculture is still the world’s largest employer, employing 40 per cent of the able-bodied persons in the world, not just India.

The reason why the Botanical Society of Goa has been hosting the Organic Kitchen Garden Competition every January since 2012 is to help people to be able to grow organically and eat safe food. More and more schools have begun taking interest and the Goa Directorate of Agriculture has begun a program for them. We hope to have an increased push with the new Director taking charge now. Growing food at home, on the terrace or in the balcony is not rocket science. Each one can just do it. The students of DBCA-Sulcorna not only grow vegetables, tapioca and rice but also teach the students of Sanjay School how to do it. They also know how to cook, both Goan cuisine as well as that of other states. They displayed their skills at cooking food of different states, dressing in the attire of communities there and even saying ‘Welcome’ and ‘Thank you’ in those languages. Thanks to their experience at Sanjay School, some of them even know the sign language of the hearing impaired. Let us celebrate World Food Day meaningfully this year.