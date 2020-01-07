Plant to treat waste from around Dabolim: AAI to invest Rs 15 crore

Vasco: In order to curb the menace of garbage in areas under the flying path of Dabolim airport and help avoid bird hits, Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday approved Rs 15 crore as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to set up 10-tonne state-of-the-art capacity bio-digester plant, four materials recovery facility (MRF) sheds besides balling machines, forklifts and dustbins.

Addressing a press conference at Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dabolim office at New-Vaddem on Monday, Minister for Panchayats and Transport Mauvin Godinho said that at AAI board meeting which was held in Delhi on Monday, it has approved Rs 15 crore to set up 10-tonne capacity state-of-the-art bio-digester plant under Chicalim panchayat’s jurisdiction.

“The bio-digester plant will help treat the garbage collected from the areas of Chicalim panchayat, Chicolna-Bogmalo panchayat, Sancoale panchayat, part of Hollant and also from AAI jurisdiction and also generate electricity,” informed Godinho.

“Land to set up the bio-digester plant has been offered by the Chicalim communidade. Apart from bio-digester, four MRF sheds will be installed at Chicalim, Chicolna-Bogmalo, Sancoale and also at Dabolim airport. Besides, MRF sheds will be provided with one each balling machine, forklifts and dustbins,” said Godinho.

The Minister for Panchayats and Transport said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between Chicalim panchayat, Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) and AAI in this regard.

“The board meeting of AAI which was held in Delhi on Monday was attended by GWMC engineer Saiesh Kamat wherein a detailed presentation of the project was made for the second time. AAI board members were satisfied with the presentation,” said Godinho.

“GWMC will tender the project immediately by sending an approval to the local AAI authorities. AAI will bear the cost of operation and also the maintenance of the facility for five years. After five years, the state government will take a call,” added Godinho.